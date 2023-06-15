Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,688 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $145,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

MCD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.62. 259,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

