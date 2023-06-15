Truist Financial Corp Sells 210,118 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,905,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,118 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $364,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after buying an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after buying an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $67.95 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.