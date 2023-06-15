Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 353,478 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $152,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

