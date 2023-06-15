Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $162,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 22,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,737. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

