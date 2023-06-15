Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Up 0.5%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.29 ($0.69). 854,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,464,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The stock has a market cap of £222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.29.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.