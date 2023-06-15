Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 14,627 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. 222,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

