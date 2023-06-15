Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 13,035 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.45. 55,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,604. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $177.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

