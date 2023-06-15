Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 299,666 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 299,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 179,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,907. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

