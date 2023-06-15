Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 14,218 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RACE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.02. 189,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $306.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

