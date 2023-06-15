Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $763,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 66,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.81 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

