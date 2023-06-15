Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $23.78 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,000. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.65. 76,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

