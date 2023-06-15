Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $13.74 Million in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,868,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,000. B2Gold makes up about 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 1,766,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,069. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

