Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.15. The company had a trading volume of 141,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,788 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

