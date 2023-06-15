Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 68,135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.43. 275,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,175. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

