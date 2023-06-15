Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 6,020 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,551. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.09. 61,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,101. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.51. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

