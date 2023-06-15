Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 191,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,672. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

