Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 5,915 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,266 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

