Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 752,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,780. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Stories

