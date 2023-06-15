Travis D. Stice Sells 11,600 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.66. 2,951,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

