Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,523,436 shares in the company, valued at $71,246,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

