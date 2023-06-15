Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,007.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.