Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,026 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 58.2 %

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,072,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,496. The company has a market capitalization of $456.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

