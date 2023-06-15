Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Rover Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 73,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Insider Activity

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rover Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rover Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Rover Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,790,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rover Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

