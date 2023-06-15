Traders Buy High Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 235,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 137,012 call options.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,880,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,161,666. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.