Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
