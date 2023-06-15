Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

