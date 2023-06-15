Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tower One Wireless Price Performance
TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Tower One Wireless
