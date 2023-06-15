Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.18). 13,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 21,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.20).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £35.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,620.00.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

