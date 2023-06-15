TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells $1,073,698.92 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BLD traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.90. 262,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,211. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

