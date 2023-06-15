TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells $1,073,698.92 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TopBuild Stock Performance
NYSE:BLD traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.90. 262,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,211. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TopBuild (BLD)
