Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the May 15th total of 638,800 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 170,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,436. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

