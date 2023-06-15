Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMRAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.