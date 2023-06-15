Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Tatemono from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

Shares of Tokyo Tatemono stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Tokyo Tatemono has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $12.27.

