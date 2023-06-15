TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in May

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $33.92 during trading hours on Thursday. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.