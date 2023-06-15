TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.97

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.97 and traded as high as C$149.25. TMX Group shares last traded at C$147.78, with a volume of 135,360 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.21.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.06. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of C$299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.556962 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.