TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.97

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.97 and traded as high as C$149.25. TMX Group shares last traded at C$147.78, with a volume of 135,360 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
TMX Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.21.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.