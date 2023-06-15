Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 657,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,443. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

