Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$17.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

