Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $8.83. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,687 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

