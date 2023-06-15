Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $10.21 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 17.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

