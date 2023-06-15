Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0176

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $175.89 million and $7.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01690021 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $7,791,900.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

