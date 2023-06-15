Threshold Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $170.14 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,115.03 or 1.00011729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01690021 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $7,791,900.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

