Threshold Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $168.90 million and $8.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01690021 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $7,791,900.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

