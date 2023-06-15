Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 14,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 367,079 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 897,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

