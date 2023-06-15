The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $440,848.32 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

