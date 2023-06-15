The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $304,400.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,733. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
