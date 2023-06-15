The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $304,400.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,733. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

