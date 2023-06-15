The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 366,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

