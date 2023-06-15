The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis Sells 28,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 3.2 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 323,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,982 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 94,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.