The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after buying an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

