The Glimpse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 1,012 call options.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:VRAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 18,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,672. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 78.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

