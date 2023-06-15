The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

