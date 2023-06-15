The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

