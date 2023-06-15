The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 3,535,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189,045. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

